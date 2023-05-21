Uniontown
Joseph Wayne Hyatt, 69, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born March 4, 1954, a son of the late Joseph and Ollie Armel Bukovitz.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was predeceased by his brother, John Hyatt; and sisters, Jane Doyle and Joann Caruso.
Joseph is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Ann Hyatt of Connellsville; two sons, Robert Wayne Hyatt of Uniontown and William Joseph Hyatt of California; three grandsons, Anthony Wayne Dice (Christine) of Lemont Furnace and Joel Allan Dice of Connellsville, and Julian Hyatt of California; great-granddaughters, Mila and Lacey Dice; siblings, Stanley Hyatt (Emma Jean) of Haydentown, Arthur Hyatt (Gloria) of Fairchance, Linda Herring (Lynn) of Jacksonville, Fla., Sally Fillmore (Mich), and Alfred Hyatt of Connecticut.
He worked as a welder for Fruehauf Manufacturing.
Joseph was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a previous member of Hutchinson's Sportsman Club and Wharton Township Hunting and Fishing Club. He was also a member of the AMVETS post 103 in Hopwood.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, May 22, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be held privately with the family.
