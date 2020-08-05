Republic
Joseph William Nehi (Niedojadlo), 94, of Republic, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday where a Blessing Service will be held in the funeral home with the Rev. Father Thumma Fathimareddy officiating. Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Pennsylvania and CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed.
