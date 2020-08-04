Republic
Joseph William Nehi (Niedojadlo), 94, of Republic, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020.
He was born December 14, 1925, in Fairpoint, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph William Nehi (Niedojadlo) and Rose Hendricks.
He was a member of the former Church of The Madonna Roman Catholic Church in Cardale and currently was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Footedale.
Joseph was an avid and renowned organic gardener.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen Cecelia Furman Nehi (Niedojadlo); and son-in-law, Paul Tate.
He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Tate and her son Paul “PJ” and her daughter Lauren and her husband Jerry; Diane Nehi (Niedojadlo) and fiance James Lewis. He is also survived by family from the state of California, Joseph Nehi and family; Donna Filter and family; James Nehi and family; brother, John Niedojadlo; sister, Katherine Dupont. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday where a Blessing Service will be held in the funeral home with the Rev. Father Thumma Fathimareddy officiating. Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Pennsylvania and CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed.
