Uniontown
Josephine Agnes Supensky DeBerry, 83, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at her home.
She was born on February 2, 1940 in Dearth, a daughter of the late Benjamin S. and Agnes E. Mickey Supensky, Sr.
Josephine was a member of St. Therese R.C. Church of Uniontown.
She greatly enjoyed listening to her Polka Music, going to Ocean City, Md., and family dinners.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Carless Eugene DeBerry; three brothers, Benjamin Supensky, Jr., John Supensky, and Frank Supensky; son-in-law: Lenny Tolnai
She is survived by her two children, Carl J. DeBerry and wife Linda, Cynthia S. Tolnai and Russell Shipley; five grandchildren, Brent Bowman and wife Lisa, Brandie Sunday and husband Tom, Joe DeBerry and wife Tabitha, Carlee Tolnai and Austin VanDusen, and Alex Tolnai and fiance Alexis Michael; and 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Geib and Jean Polando and husband Kenneth.
Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 3 in The Dearth Funeral Home 35 South Mill Street New Salem, PA
