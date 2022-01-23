Josephine Ann Muzidal Sowinski

formerly of Uniontown
Josephine Ann "JoAnn" Muzidal Sowinski, 83, of Newnan, Ga., passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022. She was born May 29, 1938, in Uniontown, to the late Frank and Sophia Muzidal.
JoAnn and her late husband, Peter, were longtime parishioners of St. Matthew Catholic Church. JoAnn was a devoted member of the Marian Servants out of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, MaryJane Sullivan, Gery (Renee) Sowinski, Amy (Scott) Williamson and Shelley Sowinski Diederich; her grandchildren, April, Jackie, Jenni, Stephen, Zachary, Jacob, Nathan, Kaitlyn, Rachel, Nicole and Ryan; and her great-grandchildren, Brody, Baylor, Averi, Ava, Briggs, Hunter, Wyatt, Brecken and Cami Jo; and brother, Frankie.
Preceding her in death are both her parents; 11 siblings; her husband of 63 1/2 years, Peter Francis Sowinski Jr.; and her son, Nick Sowinski.
She loved fiercely and deeply. She had such a big heart and would give you anything to show her love and appreciation. We take comfort in knowing JoAnn (Mom) is now at peace, reunited with her beloved husband, and surrounded by the glory of Jesus.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 21, in St. Matthew Catholic Church, Tyrone, with Father Kevin Hargaden officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service, in the church narthex. Following the Mass, her body will be transported by Mowell Funeral Home in preparation for her wishes to be cremated and buried in a double vault with her late husbands' remains.
JoAnn's wishes for expression of sympathy may take the form of donations in her name to St. Matthews Catholic Church.
MOWELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Peachtree City, Ga.
