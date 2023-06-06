Perryopolis
Josephine Ann Nagy, 98, of Perryopolis, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at T. L. C. Personal Care Home, West Newton. She was born April 1, 1925, in Grindstone, a daughter of John Michael and Barbara Zuban Nagy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John, Frank and Thomas Nagy, Barbara Stoliker and Mary Thumhart; great-niece, Page Nagy.
She was employed by the Port Authority of New York and worked in the World Trade Center, retiring in 1995 at the age of 70.
Josephine is survived by four nephews, Tom Nagy Jr. (Fran), Dennis Nagy (Kim), Lawrence Nagy, Frank Thumhart; two nieces, Pam Nagy, Elaine Labella (Larry); great-nieces and nephews, Tom III (Julie), Michael, Jacqueline, Nicole, Lisa (Edward), Jill, Wendy and Madison.
Josephine's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence, Perryopolis, where Prayers of Transfer will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
