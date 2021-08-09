Josephine Baluch

Perryopolis
Josephine "Josey" Baluch left us early Friday morning, August 6, 2021. She will be welcomed by her late husband of 65 years, Ralph Baluch; and beloved grandchildren Laurissa and Jared Ellis.
Born April 18, 1933, into a large immigrant Italian family, Josey had an early start honing her gifts in the kitchen. She was always cooking, baking and feeding everyone. If you never met her personally you surely ate her food if you lived in or near Perryopolis. She was the "lunch lady" at St. John the Baptist School for years. Or maybe you ate some of her Christmas cookies that covered every counter top and space in her kitchen. Or maybe you had a meal at Caporella's, Linden Hall or Cedarbrook to name just a few of the kitchens she graced. At home there would be delicious aromas swirled around her kitchen in the early morning hours before she headed to work.
Josey was an avid reader and cruciverbalist (a skillful solver of crossword puzzles) and in INK. She could rarely be beat at Scrabble. She loved Pavarotti and listening to opera. She also had a wicked sense of humor.
Josey is survived by daughters Rochelle Baluch, Lori Ellis and Pam Johnson; grandsons Daniel and Aaron Ellis; great-grandson Gunner; sisters Joanne Zynosky and Debra Wisyanski of Monessen.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m., the time of funeral services, Wednesday, August 11, with Father John Euker officiating, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for book donations to the Frazier Community Library (724-736-8480) or one's local community library in her name.
At the request of the family, masks are to be worn in the funeral home.
Condolences to the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
