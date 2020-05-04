West Brownsville/Smock
Josephine Eleanor Yuhas, age 98, formerly of West Brownsville and Smock, died Sunday, May 3, 2020.
She was born on February 5, 1922, in Brownsville, to the late Joseph and Anna Hudak Liptak.
She was a former member of St. Mary R.C. Church of Brownsville and St. Cecilia R.C. Church of Grindstone.
Josephine was predeceased by her husband, Matthew Yuhas; infants Margaret, John and James; and brothers Michael and John Liptak.
She is survived by children Michael Yuhas, Nancy Thompson and husband Robert and Edward Yuhas and wife Monica; grandchildren Michelle Yuhas Klingensmith, Bryan Yuhas, Rachel Yuhas Wendkos, Grace Yuhas, Mark Thompson, Scott Thompson, Jessica Yuhas Cala and Adam Yuhas; great-grandchildren Mason and Caite Klingensmith; sister Mary Catherine Luda; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstances, services are private and under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville, PA. Contribution in Josephine's memory can be made to either Fayette County Association for the Blind, 48 Bierer Lane, Uniontown, PA 15401, or Alzheimer Association, 225 Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
