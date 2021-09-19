Josephine Filiaggi

Uniontown
Josephine "Josie" Filiaggi, 90, of Uniontown, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
She was born on Thursday, January 22, 1931 in Uniontown, daughter of Frank and Mary Salapa DeFrank.
"Josie" was preceded in death by her parents; and husband James V. Filiaggi.
She was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, St. Therese Alter Society, St. Therese Choir, she was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, St. Mary's Golden Group, Christian Mother's of St. Joseph Church, Franciscan Friars Prayer Group and the Catholic War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary #1669.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Debbie and her husband, Don; grandsons Sean, and Troy; four great grandsons; and several nieces and several nephews.
Friends will be received at TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS. INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 19.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, at 10 a.m., on Monday September 20. Everyone is asked to meet in church.
Interment will follow in Mt. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
The Parish vigil prayer service will be held at the funeral home at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
