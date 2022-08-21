Josephine G. Stella

Scottdale
Josephine G. “Joey” Stella, 100, of Scottdale, passed away Wednesday evening, August 17, 2022, in Easy Living Country Estates, Hunker. Joey was born April 2, 1922, in Dunbar, to the late Anthony and Laura DeMichelis.
She was a graduate of Indiana State Teachers College, where she received a bachelor’s degree, and the University of Pittsburgh, where she received a master’s degree. She taught Business Education in the high schools of the Laurel Highlands School District from 1944 until her retirement in 1982 where, for a period of that time, she served as the director of the Business Education Department. Joey was a member of the business education fraternity, Delta Pi Epsilon, and a sponsor of the North Laurel Highlands High School chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America. She also helped Frank, her late husband of nearly 50 years, keep the books for his dry cleaning and tailoring business in Scottdale.
When she was not teaching or co-running a business, Joey enjoyed hosting holiday meals, serving her homemade ravioli and pies, and creating and sewing beautiful quilts and wall hangings for family and friends.
Joey was a faithful member of the Partner Parish of Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale.
In addition to her parents, Joey was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank J. Stella Sr. of Scottdale; daughter, Antoinette “Toni” Stella Platko of Pittsburgh; and two brothers, Albert DeMichelis of Connellsville and Vincent F. “Zubby” DeMichelis of Dunbar.
Joey leaves to cherish her memories her son, Dr. Frank J. Stella Jr. of Pittsburgh; son-in-law, William P. Platko and wife Jude A. of St. Augustine, Fla.; grandchildren, Lauren F. Platko of Philadelphia, Stacy E. and husband Neal Martin of Pittsburgh, and Shannon L. Miller of Charlotte, N.C.; and great-granddaughters, Tess and Lila Martin.
Joey’s family and friends will be received from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 22, in the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring Street, Scottdale, followed by Funeral Mass at noon in the Partner Parish of Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale. Entombment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Bullskin Township, next to Joey’s late husband.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Partner Parish of Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, or the Laurel Highlands School District - Academics in memory of Joey Stella.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring Street, Scottdale.
www.fergusonfunerals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.