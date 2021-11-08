Uniontown
Josephine J. Pelc Shaffer, 96, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in Marquis Garden Place. She was born August 11, 1925, in Smock, a daughter of the late Andrew Pelc and Catherine Ozug Pelc.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Shaffer; daughter, Karen Jo Shaffer; and sisters, Stella Bell and Lillian Sedlock.
Josephine was a member of St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. She worked as a waitress at Pelc's Dairy Bar. Josephine was a charter member of Smithfield Colonial Seniors.
Left to cherish Josephine's memory are her sons, William F. Shaffer Jr. and wife Mary Ann of Newburg, and Robert Shaffer and wife Sara of Easton; grandchildren, Tammi Shaffer Ritter and husband David, William Shaffer III and Annalise Shaffer; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas Ritter and Zachery Ritter.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 7. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m., Monday, November 8, when Prayers of Transfer will be prayed followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, with Father Anthony Cortado as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery.
Donations, in memory of Josephine, can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
