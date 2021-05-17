formerly of Uniontown
Josephine Juliana Cooley-Wyda, formerly of Uniontown, died peacefully Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Pinehurst, N.C., where she recently moved to be with her son and daughter-in-law, Paul Cooley and Rosemarie DeCarlo-Cooley.
Born December 4, 1923, and raised in Smock, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Louise Juliana and beloved wife of the late Paul Cooley Sr. and the late George (Jess) Wyda.
She was the loving mother of the late Joseph R. Cooley and Paul Cooley Jr. She is also survived by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands and son, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, John, Dominic and Louis Juliana; and a sister, Antoinette (Jean) Ballas.
Due to her passion and love of children, she was affectionally called "Mum Josie" and none more caring than her extended family of Rachael Dileo and Julie Broadwater. Rachael made a special phone call every night for 15 years which ended with "here's a kiss for you".
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, in the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. A blessing in the funeral home will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20, with the Rev. Ronald Larko officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery, Uniontown.
The WILLIAM S. SKOVRANKO MEMORIAL HOME, INC., 828 Richford Street, Duquesne, (412) 466-8555, is serving the Cooley-Wyda family and is handling the arrangements.
