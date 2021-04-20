Smock
Josephine L. Sabatini Hudik, 90, of Smock, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 18, 2021. Born January 12, 1931, in Smock, she was a daughter of the late Nazzareno and Maria Orsini Sabatini.
A lifelong resident of Smock, Josephine was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, a homemaker, and a member of the former St. Hedwig Christian Mothers. She enjoyed cooking, baking and lived to feed family and friends.
She is survived by two sons and her daughters-in-law, Michael and Kathy Hudik of Smock, David and Angela Hudik of Vanderbilt; four grandchildren, Michael and wife Amber Hudik, Kathleen and husband Tim Schwarz, Rachel and husband Matthew Shaporka, Jessica and husband Chad Young; five great-grandchildren, Wesley Hudik, Ashton Hudik, Jameson David Young, Samuel Timothy Schwarz, Levi Francis Young; sister Melvina Rohrer of Lancaster; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony F. Hudik (August 2, 2018); her grandson, David Joseph Hudik; five sisters, Laura Galie, Gilda Giangreco, Adelia Peretti, Erma Bilko, Dolores Kordella; four brothers, James Sabatini, Michael Sabatini, Adario Sabatini and Nicholas Sabatini.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, in the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22, in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. Hedwig Cemetery, Smock. In accordance with state mandates, masks MUST be worn and social distancing must be maintained.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
