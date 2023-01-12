McClellandtown
Josephine L Yash, 85, of McClellandtown, PA passed away January 9, 2023 at WVU Ruby Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown, PA.
She was born in Messmore, PA on March 2, 1937, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Goldie Rhodes Maust.
She was a graduate of German Township High School Class of 1955. Before retiring she was employed as a seamstress at Ronco Shirt Factory, Masontown Shirt Factory and Berkowitz. Josephine enjoyed her Sunday Pot Luck Dinners and going to the American Legion Conventions with her friends.
Josephine was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Dept. of PA, holding the title of District President of Washington, Fayette and Greene County. Also a member of ALAUnit 954, Jefferson, PA, holding the title of President. She was also a member of Christian Mothers and a Volunteer for Blood Drive in Uniontown. She donated to many organizations, especially those involving children.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Bessie Clutter and Waneda Fidrus and brothers, Lindsey, Jack and Morris Maust..
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Albert Daniel Yash; daughters, Cindy Demniak and husband Mark, and Sharon Simon; grandchildren, Marquis Demniak (John Marsh), Jordyn Muma (Cameron) and Kyle Simon; sisters, Linda Lint and Brenda Shea; many nieces and nephew; close friends Carol and Shirley and many other close friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, and at 9:30 a.m. Friday, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA when Prayers of Transfer will be held, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, Pa with Father Marlon Pates as Celebrant. Christian Mother's Rosary Thursday at 3 p.m. and Poppy Service Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Interment at St. Mary's Leckrone, PA.
