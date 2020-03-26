Brownsville
Josephine Lagina, 79, of Brownsville, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in her home, with her beloved niece, Bernadette "Bunny" Fani, at her side.
She was born March 18, 1941, in Brier Hill, a daughter of the late Andrew Sr. and Filipina Lagina.
Josephine was a member of the former St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church of Brownsville and currently was a member of The Historic Church of St. Peter in Brownsville.
She was employed as a custodian and was retired from the Brownsville Area School District.
She was preceded in death by five brothers, Anthony Barak, Andrew Lagina Jr., Joseph Lagina, John Lagina and Leonard Lagina; three sisters, Mildred "Millie" Petro, Mary Barak Sileo, and an infant sister, Josephine.
Josephine is survived by her loving niece, Bernadette "Bunny" Fani; great-niece Danielle Fani; great-great-nephew Christian Chase Horwat; great-great-niece Natalya Nicole Kmetz; two brothers, Charles Barak and George Lagina; also survived by other nieces and nephews.
Under the current circumstances in our country, visitation and funeral services are private for her immediate family only at SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME in Brownsville. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
