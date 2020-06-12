Grindstone
Josephine Marie Dietz Yokiel, 88, of Grindstone, went to be with her Lord Thursday, June 11, 2020. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.
Josephine was born March 16, 1932, to the late Joseph and Mary Horne Dietz. She was also preceded in death by her husband and sweetheart of 53 years, Leonard H. Yokiel Sr.; her beloved children, George "Pumpkin", John and Mary; and her brothers and sisters, Gloria, Thelma, Bertha, Joseph Jr. and George.
Josephine is survived by her nine children, including four sons, Leonard Yokiel Jr., Joseph (Kathy) Yokiel, James (Sheri) Yokiel, Samuel "Sammy" Yokiel; five daughters, who were also her caregivers, Deb Yokiel, Dottie (Mark) Bryant, Janet (Lenny) Stanley, Bert "Birdie" (Jesse) Glover and Maggie "Babydoll" (Eddie) Bohach; nine grandchildren, Jim (Amanda), Eric (Jackie), Joey (Christin), Jennifer "Jenner" (Derrick), Larissa (Jeffrey), Amanda (Gary), Victoria (Kodey), Jesse "JJ" and Caleb; 13 great-grandchildren, Gavin, Keegan, Alyecia, Kristalyn, Kourtney, Cali, Aly, Warren, Gary, Athena "Tina", twins Titan and Sylas, and Waylon, whom she was looking forward to meeting in July; her siblings, Margaret "Muna" (Roy) Herron and John (Josephine) Dietz.
Josephine was a homemaker, who cherished caring for her family. She enjoyed attending church as well as praying and reading the Bible with her sons. Josephine's pastimes included cooking, baking, doing crossword puzzles, listening to music and sending thoughtful greeting cards. A devoted mother and grandmother, Josephine loved having her home filled with family, and especially adored watching her grandchildren.
Our world will not be the same without her smile, sense of humor, unconditional love and affection. We will love and miss her always.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, when a funeral service will be held, with the Rev. Edward Truitt officiating, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street Brownsville. Interment to follow at Olive Branch Cemetery, Smithton.
A special thank you is extended to Amedisys Hospice of Uniontown, including Pastor Mike, who comforted Josephine with his words and music, and nurses Heather, Colleen, Tiffany and Torra, whom Josephine considered to be a daughter, for the care and compassion provided to our mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.