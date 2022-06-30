formerly of Masontown
Josephine Marie LeDonne, 96, of Morgantown, W.Va., formerly of Masontown, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, in her home, with her loving family at her side.
She was born Tuesday, March 16, 1926, in Hostetter, a daughter of Stephen and Pauline Zoldak Kovac.
Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank J. LeDonne Sr.; brothers, Paul Kovach, Thomas Kovach; and her sister, Johanna Swetz.
She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, St. Francis Christian Mothers and she volunteered with Helping Hands Ministry in Masontown and St. Vincent DePaul Society in Uniontown.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Rose Marie Kern (Dale), Marianne LeDonne, Frank J. LeDonne Jr., (Susan) Thomas LeDonne (Sandy); grandchildren, Mario LeDonne, Vincent LeDonne (Lindsey), Nathan LeDonne, Hanna LeDonne; and great-grandson; Carson Michael LeDonne.
Friends will be received from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, in TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, PA 15461.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Masontown.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
The family would like to thank Morgantown Hospice for the love and care its nurses and aides provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Morgantown Hospice Care, 3596 Collins Ferry Road, Morgantown, WV 26505; or Amedysis Hospice of Masontown, 2181 McClellandtown Road, Masontown, PA 15461.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
