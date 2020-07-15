Masontown
Josephine Meli Ryan, 95, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 28, 1925, in Newfield, a daughter of Sicilian immigrants Baldassare Meli and Arsilia Russo Meli.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by husband Clement W. Ryan; their stillborn baby boy; and all her siblings, Anna, Rossi, James, Samuel, Carlo and Carmella.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, William C. Ryan; daughter Jaqueline A. Ryan; daughter Aileen "Teenie" Rosky and husband Anthony; son Joseph C. Ryan and wife Debbie; granddaughter Michele Berry and boyfriend Scott McCoy; granddaughter Nicole Berry; stepgranddaughter Anna McKenzie; stepgranddaughter Danielle "Sis" Serock; stepgrandson Danny Serock and wife Kristi; and step great-grandchildren Jaide, Emmah, Ella and Sophia.
During World War II, Josephine moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where she worked at the American Stove Company. She contributed to the war effort by riveting the P-47 bomber planes and was even coined "Josie the Riveter" by those she worked with. In 2012, Josephine and family took a trip to Wright-Patterson Airforce base in Dayton, Ohio, to revisit with the P-47 bomber planes she once riveted. As the war ended and work was no longer available in Cleveland, Josephine returned to Pennsylvania and gained temporary employment with Pittsburgh Plate Glass, where she manufactured manual, pushout corner automobile windows. Subsequently, she worked as the head waitress at New Kensington Hospital. During that time, she met her husband, "Clem". They resided in Tarentum. Josephine was a stay at home housewife/mother, while Clem worked at Springdale Coal Mine until its closure in 1967. In 1968, Josephine and her family moved to Masontown after Clem took a position at the Hatfield's Ferry Power Station.
After her children were grown, Josephine worked as a teacher's aide for eight years at Echo Childhood Development Center in Masontown.
Josephine was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish (formerly All Saints Parish) in Masontown. She enjoyed playing bingo, cooking, baking, traveling and loved her granddaughter's cat, Allie. Josephine was loved by many, especially her beloved family. She will be dearly missed.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, and until 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, when prayers of transfer will be said, in Terravecchia-Haky Home for Funerals, Inc., 515 N. Main St., Masontown. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with the Rev. Father James F. Bump as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com.
