Josephine P. Franks

Uniontown
Josephine “Jo” P. Franks, 91, of Uniontown, died peacefully Saturday, June 20, 2020, with family in Northern Virginia. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, nan, sister and friend to many, as well as a spirited, self-taught baker.
Josephine was a perfectionist in the kitchen. She attributed her skills to working alongside her mother in the kitchen at a young age, and to her passion for reading cookbooks. She always enjoyed sharing her meticulously baked goods with friends and family. She was known to bake a plethora of everyone’s favorite pastries, as well as memorable cakes for birthdays, weddings and other special occasions, always ensuring each was as special to the recipient as the day itself.
Her friends and colleagues admired her baking talent and her willingness to offer pointers so they too could enjoy baking as much as she did for her family and friends. Whenever someone would tell her they wanted to learn to bake, she would tell them “start with a good cookbook- anyone can follow a recipe.” She provided her recipes along with her guidance, and made you feel she was there with you, helping you at every step and celebrating your baking success. And, if your baking results were a failure, she was always ready to assess what you did wrong and offer her guidance to get you to try again, and never give up.
All those who visited Josephine’s home experienced her keen culinary foresight and graciousness. Her kitchen was always open, and her dining room ready to entertain visiting friends or family. Baked goods were always at the ready along with a cup of fresh brewed coffee. Family was always invited for coffee after Sunday church service, many times staying through dinner.
Josephine was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown, and also enjoyed attending Mass at the former St. Anthony Friary, where she was known to volunteer her time and culinary skills. Her baked goods graced holidays and events, for many, a reminder to their days gone by.
When she was not baking, she enjoyed challenging her family with a game of Scrabble or encouraging them to take a moment to watch the latest cooking show. She also enjoyed her quiet time reading and exploring the latest news and baking trends and catching up with her friends and family’s activities with her iPad at her side.
She was born December 12, 1928, in Dearth, a daughter of the late Michael J. and Anna Mary Voytko Pompura. In addition to her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by her loving husband of 28 years, Andrew R. Franks; brothers Michael, Joseph, John, Frank and Peter Pompura; and sisters Margaret “Peggy” Sheba, Ann Helisek and Stephanie Kremposky.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Bernard A. Franks and wife Anna Marie of Vienna, Va.; Joanne Zehala and husband Joe of Centreville, Va.; Patricia “Pat” Duke and husband Bill of Aldie, Va., Andrea Tyskowski and husband Mike of Ashburn, Va., David M. Franks of Fredericksburg, Va., and Susan Moran and husband Michael of Manassas, Va.; grandchildren Benjamin Franks and wife Amy of Ashburn, Jessamyn Turicchi and husband Mike of Ashburn, Adam Zehala and wife Abby of Ashburn, Sarah Zehala of Centreville, Michael Tyskowski Jr. and wife Casey of St. Louis, Mo., Nick Tyskowski of Chantilly, Va., Britney Green and husband Tripp of Lincoln, Nebr., Andrew Franks and partner Corrine Chatnik of Niskayuna, N.Y., and Emily Moran and partner Mohammad Dost of Fairfax, Va.; great-grandchildren Josh, Emma and Jack Franks of Ashburn, Ava Turrichi of Ashburn, Connor and Alyssa Tyskowski of St. Louis, Lily and Hailey Zehala of Ashburn, and Aubrey Dost of Fairfax.
Josephine is also survived by brother George Pompura Sr. of McKeesport; four sisters, Agnes Jubeck of Altoona, Mary Hunter of Keisterville, Francis Bendo and husband Peter of Uniontown, Patricia Androsky and husband Steve of Brook Park, Ohio; sisters-in-law Bernadine and Pam Pompura; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, and until 10:15 a.m. Saturday, June 27, when prayers of transfer will be said, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will be held at Mt. Saint Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
