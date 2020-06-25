Uniontown
Josephine "Jo" P. Franks, 91, of Uniontown, died peacefully Saturday, June 20, 2020, with family in Northern Virginia.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, and until 10:15 a.m. Saturday, June 27, when prayers of transfer will be said, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will be held at Mt. Saint Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
