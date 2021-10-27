Uniontown
Josephine Prato Cornish Brownfield, 101, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family Tuesday, October 25, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born February 4, 1920, in Fredericktown, a daughter of the late Paul Prato and Pierina Cassinotti Prato.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Cornish; son, Joseph Gregory Cornish; and sisters, Geneva Darby and Erma Black.
Josephine's father, Paul, was the caretaker of the Historic Summit Inn Resort in Farmington in the early 1900s, which is where Josephine and her sisters grew up. During their teenage years, Josephine and her sisters also worked at the Summit and had many interesting stories to tell about their years there.
Josephine went on to graduate from South Union High School in 1938.
She was very active with the Fayette Festival Association and wrote many articles for them. Josephine was also a talented artist, play writer and mandolin player; She once co-wrote a play entitled "To Forge a Nation", which was performed at the Mountain Ampitheater.
She was a devout member of St. Peter's Anglican Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir. Josephine was a member of the February Fourthers Club and the Uniontown Chapter 263 Order of Eastern Star.
Later in life, after the passing of her first husband, Josephine found love once again when she was re-united with her childhood friend, Charles Brownfield; "Chuck and Jo" had been married since 1993.
Left to cherish Josephine's memories are her husband, Charles Brownfield; her daughter-in-law, Rose Demsko Cornish; grandsons, Scott Cornish and wife Kimberly, and Joseph Gregory Cornish Jr.; great-grandchildren, Alysia Stephens and husband Dave, Anthony Cornish, and Frank Gregor and wife Jennifer; great-great-grandchildren, Mason and Logan Stephens, and Tristan, Andrew and Montana Gregor.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 28. Visitation will continue from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Josephine's life, Friday, October 29, in St. Peter's Anglican Church, with Father Aaron Prosser officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.