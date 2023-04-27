Star Junction
Josephine Sasarak Polachek, 96, of Star Junction, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis. A complete obituary will be published Sunday, April 30.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
