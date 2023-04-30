Star Junction
Josephine “Jo” Sasarak Polachek, 96, of Star Junction, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Evergreen Assisted Living, Washington. She was born March 23, 1927, in Victoria, Perry Township, a daughter of Andrew and Katherine Grimplin Sasarak.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Frank J. Polachek; her only and loving brother, Andrew Sararak; three dear nephews, John Andrew Sararak, Ronald Gene Sasarak, Eugene Polachek; special niece, Kathyln Harris.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, where she was a member of the Alter Society. She was a graduate of Perry High School and a 41-year employee of the former Anchor Hocking in South Connellsville.
Surviving are a special nephew, Rob C. McElfresh of Eighty Four; nephews, Anthony Lewgood of Lexington Ky., Michael Harris of Madison, Wis.; Nicholas Zantol of Dayton, Ohio; nieces, Karen Relovsky of Pittsburgh, Ida Lynn Stockton of Washington; aunt, Betty Vachon; several cousins, great- nieces and great- nephews.
Jo’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where prayers of transfer will be prayed at 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia, celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Members of St. John’s parish will pray the rosary Sunday at 3 p.m. in the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
