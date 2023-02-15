Niles, Ohio
Josephine Stephanie Furano, 86, passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side on Saturday morning, February 11, 2023, at the Saint Joseph Health Center.
She was born in Filbert, Pa., on March 3, 1936, a coal miner’s daughter of Martin and Stefka Bilak Yaras.
Josephine was a graduate and band majorette at Redstone Township High School, in Republic, and attended the William Penn School of Business.
Josephine is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Dominica Furano, with whom she made her home; sister, Julia Parson of Romeoville, Illinois; sister-in- law, Theresa Ferrell of Medina, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Raymond and (godchild) Janice Garito Parson, Barbara Parson, Anthony and Sharon Grezsiak. Her godchildren, Susan (David) Rudinsky Weaver, Dennis (Jackie) Garito and Denise Ferrell. Her dear friends Dorothy “Baba” Marchio, Tessa “Tessie” Rudinsky and Josephine “Jo” Villecco.
She will be greeted in heaven by her loving husband of 63 and a half years, Richard Donald Furano, whom she married on December 29, 1956, and who passed away on June 3, 2020; brother, John Yaras; three sisters, Sophia (Mike) Grezsiak, Thelma (Chuck) Walters, Anna (Louis) Grezsiak, and infant, twin siblings.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the HOLETON-YUHASZ FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Niles, Ohio. Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery.
