Masontown
Josephine Szuba Stansick, 96, of Masontown, passed away Thursday, January 4, 2021.
She was born Wednesday, August 20, 1924, in Footedale, a daughter of John and Anna Solarczyk Szuba.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Stansick; seven brothers and one sister.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Don Stansick and wife Ruth, Ernie Stansick and wife Lisa; grandchildren Kevin Stansick, Kristen Zelnis, Sherri Follett, Dalton Stansick; her great-grandchildren, Katelyn Stansick, Lauren Zelnis, Sarah Stansick, Nathan Zelnis, Hannah Zelnis; and several nieces and nephews.
Josephine was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Masontown, where she was a Christian Mother. She was also a member of the Faith Gray McArdle Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584 Ladies Auxiliary.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, February 8, when a blessing service will be held, with the Rev. Father William G. Berkey officiating, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, PA 15461.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
