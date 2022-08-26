Uniontown, formerly of Smock
Josephine V. Zimcosky died peacefully Monday, August 22, 2022, at the age of 93, in Monarch Meadow Personal Care Home, Uniontown. She was born March 5, 1929, in Smock, the fifth child of 15 born to William J. and Josephine Glowacki Zimcosky.
Throughout her life she worked in several different positions, including Union Supply Company at its store in Smock. She ended her career after many years as postal clerk at the U.S. Post Office in Smock.
As a lifelong resident of Smock, she was well known by everyone and had many friends, most of who affectionately called her “Aunt Jo”.
She was an active member of St. Hedwig’s Roman Catholic Church in Smock until it closed. She then became a member of St. John the Baptist in Perryopolis. As a member of Smock Historical Society, she loved volunteering and spending time with all her friends.
In addition to her parents, Josephine was predeceased by one sister, Catherine (Dubos); and eight brothers, William Jr., Stanley, Anthony, Bernard, John, Francis, Paul and Phillip.
She will be deeply missed by sisters, Anna Marie Kolasa of Broadview Heights, Ohio, Barbara Arnold of Parma, Ohio, and Cecilia Dickson (Vaughn) of Latrobe; brothers, Leo (Maxine) of Mentor, Ohio, James (Shelley) of Lewisville, Texas; and sister-in-law, Bunny Zimcosky of Grindstone. In addition, she is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Josephine wanted to especially express her deepest appreciation to special niece and nephew, Kelley and Stan Zimcosky, for their years of care for her and to Anita and Ron Miskanin and Donna and Barry Mortichesky, whose special friendships were cherished by her.
The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of Monarch Meadow Personal Care Home, who lovingly cared for her since January 2022 and to the caregivers at Amedisys Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, Josephine requested that donations be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society.
Visitation at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 28. Monday Prayers of Transfer at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 in St. John the Baptist Church, Perryopolis. Interment will be in St. Hedwig’s Cemetery, Smock.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
