November 26, 1979 -
December 27, 2021
Joshua Floyd Rugg, 42, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021. He was born in Cumberland, Md., to the late James "Jim" Rugg and Joy Wilson Rugg Tucker.
As a child, Josh enjoyed playing outdoors, playing baseball, riding horses and spending time with his siblings. Throughout high school, he played football and as he became an adult, enjoyed hanging out with his cousins and friends. As a father, he enjoyed going fishing with his children and taking them to Roaring Knob. Josh was someone who was very lovable and likable, as he had a big heart and a contagious laugh.
He is survived by his children, Zoie and Brier Rugg (their mother, Amy and their sister, Allee); brother, Joel "Pete" Rugg and fiancee Sara, and his children, Maiya and Tristan Rugg (their mother, Ronica); sister, Janelle "Nellie" Rugg; stepsiblings, Bobbie Tucker Jr. and wife Michelle, Terrance "Shane" Tucker and wife Gloria; his companion, Stephanie; as well as many aunts, uncles, stepnieces and nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, James "Jim" Rugg; mother, Joy Wilson Rugg Tucker; stepfather, Bobbie Tucker Sr.; brother, Jeremy "Bo" Rugg; maternal grandparents, William "Bill" and Shirley Wilson; and paternal grandparents, Floyd and Janet Rugg.
The viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., the time of a funeral service with Preacher Martin Stewart officiating, Saturday, January 1, 2022, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Josh's wishes were to be cremated.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Maggie Hardy Knox and Nemacolin Resort for their generous contribution to cover the funeral expenses.
