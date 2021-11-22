Uniontown
Joshua L. Coneway, 40 of Uniontown, died Friday November 19, 2021 in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born December 15, 1980, in McKeesport a son of Elmer L. Coneway, Jr. of Lemont Furnace and the late Frances Robinson Coneway.
Joshua was a 13-year employee at Ttec in Uniontown, where he held various roles accomplishing his goal of being a respected, valued and appreciated Service Delivery Manager. Words cannot express the impact his work family made on him and he on them. Among his hobbies, Joshua loved collecting antiques, playing and winning Monopoly. He loved all things Disney and he valued time spent with family and friends. In addition to his father, he is survived by his fiance, Amy Johns, and his boys, Jusdin Johns ( Brittany) and Jeremy Johns; his brother, Lee "Duke" Coneway and his wife Tammy; his sister, Rebecca Coneway and her fiance, Daniel Newcomer; his nephews, Cade and Cole and his fur babies, Alaska and Shiloh.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 East Green Street, Connellsville. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
