Carmichaels
Joshua R. McKahan, 21, of Carmichaels, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022. He was born September 12, 2000, in Morgantown W.Va..
He is survived by his parents, Clarence R. and April M. Snyder McKahan; three sisters: Amanda McKahan,, Samantha and husband Tyler Finch, Loretta McKahan and fiance Zach Wilson; grandmother, Gloria M. Cobin; two nieces and two nephews; his beloved Aunt Frannie and Kevin; and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by grandfathers: John M. Snyder, Willie R. McKahan and William H. Cobin, Sr.; and grandmother Faye E. McKahan.
Joshua was a graduate of Open Door Christian Academy and attended church at CrossPoint Assembly of God in Carmichaels. He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MAYKUTH FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022, and until 10 a.m., the hour of Service, Friday, February 25, 2022, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jason Woods officiating.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated, as Josh will be cremated in order for his family to take him home.
