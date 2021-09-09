Uniontown
Joy Elizabeth Wroble Benco, 61, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly Monday, September 6, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born in Uniontown, a daughter of Andrew Paul and Dolores Daniels Wroble.
Her parents; husband Ronald Benco; uncle Fred Daniels; and nephew Gary McKhan preceded her in death.
She was Presbyterian by faith, and had been employed in the past as an eldercare outreach coordinator.
Joy, true to her name, could light up a room with her smile and energy. She was a great mom and grandmother, and loved everyone. Her adventurous spirit and kind heart will be deeply missed by her family, as well as her beloved cats, Benny and Boomer, and her dog, J.J.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Robin Elizabeth Georgiana of Uniontown, and Robert Allen Karwatske II and wife Michele of Hopwood; stepchildren, Nicole and husband Marchello, Jade, Lisa and wife Bonnie, and Charlie; three grandchildren, Gryphon Hartsek, L. Cpl. Brayden Hartsek, USMC, and Annabella Georgiana; two brothers, Perry Wroble and wife Gerri, and Jay Wroble and wife Annette, both of Masontown; nieces and nephews, Tammy, Tracy, Jeremy, Ashley, and Jayelynn; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m., the time of a funeral service celebrating her life, Friday, September 10, with her friend and pastor, Pastor Gary McFadden, officiating.
In lieu of other tributes, contributions may be made to the family c/o Robin Georgiana.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
