Fairbanks
Joy Lynn Shaffer Delbridge, 50, of Fairbanks, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, after a brief illness.
She was born December 18, 1971, in Brownsville, a daughter of Curtis A. and Susan Carol Lynn Shaffer of New Salem.
Joy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Raymond and Arlene Lynn of Monessen, and Jesse and Susannah Shaffer of Waltersburg.
She is survived by her parents, Curtis and Susan Shaffer of New Salem; her sister, Melinda (Frank) Sellaro of Republic; three children, Ashley Delbridge of Washington, Autumn Delbridge of Fairbanks, and the love of her life, her son, William Delbridge, who resided at home with her; grandchildren, Adriana and ShiLynn Harden, Derek Reed Jr., Rylan Ghrist.
Joy is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She will be missed dearly by special friends, Barb, Leo, Jay and Chevy.
Joy was a dedicated mom and homemaker, who enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed crafting and loved music no matter what kind it was.
The world will be a different place without her.
As per Joy's wishes, there will be no public viewing or funeral services.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
