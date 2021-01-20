Uniontown
Joyce Ann Brant Hersh, 64, of Amend, Uniontown, passed away at home with her loving family by her side, Sunday, January 17, 2021. She lost her battle to Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She has fought hard the past 11 years.
She was born March 1, 1956, in Uniontown, the daughter of Harold "Web" Brant and Mary Katherine McCann Brant.
Preceding her in death were her parents; son, Jeffrey Gibson; sister, Dolly Daniels; in-laws, Daniel and Lena Hersh; sister-in-law, Carol Humphreys; and brothers-in-law, Raymond Hersh and Bob Hersh.
Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Dennis Wayne Hersh; children, April Riba and husband Michael of Uniontown, Ashley Chesslo and husband Kristopher of Dayton, Ohio; siblings, Irma Friend and husband John and Terry Brant; grandchildren, Hayley Riba and her fiance Justin Bradish, Austin Gibson, Hunter Gibson, Kristopher Chesslo and Annie Chesslo; and many nieces and nephews.
She loved you all greatly. She devoted her life to being a wonderful caregiver. She was always taking care of her family and friends. Anyone that need help she was there. She was a special person.
She had a mighty love for God and family. She knew in her journey that God had a plan and He wanted her to share her testimonies to bring people closer to God. She always said that God kept her here for a reason. She always told everyone she saw that how great God was and how much she loved Him. She had amazing faith in God!
Joyce was a member of the Hopwood Free Methodist Church.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, January 22, in the Hopwood Free Methodist Church, Hopwood, Coolspring Road, Hopwood. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Charlie O'Brien officiating.
Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Georges Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Joyce Hersh Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
