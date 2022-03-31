Washington
Joyce Ann Peton Brubaker, 67, of Washington, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 27, 2020. She was a daughter of the late James and Jane Hadlof Peton.
She devoted 44 years of her life as a Registered Nurse.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Brubaker; three sisters, Patricia Secko, Denise Sales and Mary Ann Holyfield; and four nephews.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the charity of your choice.
