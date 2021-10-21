Uniontown
Joyce Ann Santore, 76 of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at home with her loving family by her side. She was born July 9, 1945 in Uniontown. She was raised by her Maternal grandparents whom preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband Matthew (Butch) Santore; and sons, Scot (Kim) and Chris.
Also surviving are sister-in-law's Roseanne (Joe) Vercamen, Donna (Charles) Heasley, and Carol Locke (Richard) Ohler and their children Vince (Jennifer) Vercamen, Shelley (Josh) Messina, Calvin (Beth) Heasley, Vicke (Mark) Snyder, Josh (Lori) Locke, Kevin (Amy) Locke and Caitlin (Zachary) Just.
Also surviving are Bobby and Shannon Santore. Two special cousins and Merle (Louise) Eakins and Gary (Kathy) Eakins. Many special thanks to Maria, my guardian angel.
She is preceded in death by two brother-in-law's, John Locke and Robert Santore; a nephew Sean Locke; and a great nephew Grant Heasley. She is also preceded in death by her mother Gilberta (Mitchell) Eakins.
She graduated from Frazier High School and California University of Pennsylvania. She was employed by the Laurel Highlands School District as a teacher at Marshall Elementary School until her retirement.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, and at 9:30 a.m. on Friday October 22, 2021, when Prayers of Transfer will be held at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church.
A Parish Vigil Prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.