Grindstone
Joyce Ann Sobek, 69, of Grindstone, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born July 3, 1951, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late John and Dorothy Bosak Karlyak.
Joyce was retired as a fiscal technician at Laurel House with more than 40 years of service and she was the first person that they hired. She loved to shop, make crafts (especially her beautiful wreaths) and supporting the JET PAC Dancers. She was also a member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, Grindstone.
Surviving are her husband, Stanley "Stush" Sobek of Grindstone; one daughter, Juliann Braddock and husband Alex of West Brownsville; one son, Jonathan "Mush" Sobek and Kayla Gray, of Grindstone; and one sister, Kathy Carlson of Grindstone.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, and until 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, when a prayer service will be held, in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, 571 Grindstone Road, Grindstone, with the Rev. Father Timothy J. Kruthaupt as celebrant.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
A special thanks to Jamie and Toni from OSPTA.
To sign the guestbook for the family, visit www.novakfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.