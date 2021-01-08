Grindstone
Joyce Ann Sobek, 69, of Grindstone, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born July 3, 1951, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late John and Dorothy Bosak Karlyak.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Jonathan “Mush” Sobek of Grindstone.
Surviving are her husband, Stanley “Stush” Sobek of Grindstone; one daughter Juliann Braddock and husband Alex of West Brownsville; Kayla Gray of Grindstone (girlfriend of her son, the late Jonathan “Mush” Sobek); and one sister, Kathy Carlson of Grindstone.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 9, for Joyce and her son, Jonathan “Mush” Sobek, who passed away Tuesday, in St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, 571 Grindstone Road, Grindstone, with the Rev. Father Timothy J. Kruthaupt as celebrant.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
