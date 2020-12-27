Masontown
Joyce Carol Provance Pramuk, 73, of Masontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 19, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born March 7, 1947, in Masontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Amadee Provance and Audrey Griffith Provance; a son, Chad Eric Pramuk; and a brother, Mark Provance.
Joyce was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Joyce was a faithful steward of the Word. She loved Christ above all and was a disciple to many.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 49 years, William Andrew Pramuk; son, Christopher Andrew Pramuk and wife Kristee of Eastman, Ga.; daughter, Michelle Lee Early of Uniontown; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Pramuk of Decatur, Illinois; nine grandchildren, Kennedy DiNunno and husband Kameron, Kadin Early, Gigi Pramuk, Hiram Pramuk, Kaylee Dubberly, Gracee Pramuk, Zoe Pramuk, Caleb Foskey and Abygail Foskey; a great-grandchild, Sicily DiNunno; five siblings, Charlotte "Susie" Clark and husband Ronald of Smithfield, Daniel Provance and wife Arlene of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Gerry Provance and wife Linda of Metairie, Louisiana, Glenda Hoffman and husband Jim of Masontown and Delbert Griffith of Uniontown; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and a blessing service were held privately for the immediate family followed by burial in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. (Psalms 116:15)
