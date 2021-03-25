Smithfield
Joyce Chabanik, known to many as Nina, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 81, due to a lengthy illness.
She was the daughter of Clyde and Marion Weight Lynn.
Joyce was born September 11, 1939, in Brownsville General Hospital.
She was a bookworm and loved all types of books, loved doing word searches, loved her yearly trips to Bedford and loved spending time with all her loved ones. She had a heart of gold and a smile that would warm your soul. She was her family's North Star, a constant in everyone's life.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Chuck "Poppy" Chabanik; daughter, Jody Chabanik; and sister, Marion Danko.
She is survived by a son, Charles T. Chabanik and wife Barbara; a daughter, Karen Chabanik Shaffer and husband William; grandchildren, Megan and Ed Peck III, Melinda Chabanik Spiker, Joseph Siebert, Kaitlyn Siebert, Micaela Chabanik Stanley, Ryan Siebert, Chase Chabanik, Jacob and Amber Esposito; great-grandchildren, Emma, Seth, Maci, Levi, Oliver, Paisley, Ellie, Ariana, Maddox, Charleigh, Emily, Ethan, Gab, Luci, Clara and Lillian; and loving nieces nephews
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. blessing service Friday, March 26, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. A funeral home blessing service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dave Herring officiating
Interment will follow in Jacob's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown.
We wish to thank the amazing and loving medical staff at Acuity Specialty Hospital of Morgantown and Mon General.
