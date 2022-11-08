Perryopolis
Joyce E. Lynch, 75, of Perryopolis, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Hallsworth House, Monessen.
She was born December 3, 1946, in Charleroi, daughter of Andrew P. Galla and Marie Pierotti Galla.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, where she was past president of the Altar Society, a member of the choir and a Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of the Perryopolis Sons of Italy Lodge # 730, Perryopolis Sokol Club and Perryopolis Travel Club.
Joyce was the long time Business manager of Galla Catering.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Hallsworth House and Viaquest Hospice staff, especially her nurse, Joan Holets for their exceptional and compassionate care.
She is survived by three sons, William Lynch and wife, Rhonda of Monessen, Jason Lynch and wife, Elaina of Mt. Pleasant and Brad Lynch and wife, Jessica of Bethel Park; brothers, Thomas Galla and wife, Janet of Perryopolis and Paul Galla and wife, Deborah of Star Junction; sisters, Karen Adams and husband, Rick of Star Junction and Cynthia "Cindy" Fenyar of Perryopolis; grandsons, Nathan Lynch and Brad Lynch, Jr.; granddaughters, Arabella Lynch, Savannah Lynch and Scarlett Lynch; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald R. Lynch; son, Donald Lynch; and brother-in-law, Michael Fenyar.
Family and Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the ELEY-MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City.
Prayers of transfer will be held at 11 a.m., in the funeral home, Thursday, followed by a funeral mass at 11:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with Reverend Father James Petrovsky as celebrant
Interment will follow in the St. Nicholas Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Members of St John's parish will recite the Rosary at 3 p.m. Wednesday, in the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.