Perryopolis
Joyce Eileen Cherry Leone, 85, of Perryopolis, formerly of Donora, passed away in Uniontown Hospital on Monday, February 14, 2022.
She was born on November 13, 1936, in Altoona, a daughter of Victor and Gladys Baker Cherry.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Leone Sr.; and brother, Richard Cherry.
Joyce is survived by her four children: Gary Leone, Jr. and his wife Debrah, Beth Robson-Leatherman and her husband Kent, Marylynne Kudak and her husband Timothy Sr., Jeananne Smith and her husband Paul; seven grandchildren: Danielle Kevech and her husband Dylan, Ashley Wilson and her husband Marcus, Kristen Robson, Heather Leone, Travis Smith and his wife Felicia, Timothy Hudak, Jr., Trace Smith; three great-grandchildren: Miranda, Colby, Adelyn.
Joyce's family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, PA 15473, where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, at 1 p.m. with Father Rodolfo Mejia as Celebrant.
All flowers received in Joyce's memory will be donated to the Mon Valley Care Center.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.