Joyce Elaine Coldren

formerly of Juniata
Joyce "Joy" Elaine Coldren passed away peacefully Monday, November 7, 2022, in Frederick Health Hospital, surrounded by family, after a two-month battle with cancer.
Joy was born October 19, 1941, in Juniata, the only child of Lester and Amelia Bradley Murray.
Joy raised her family in Rockville, Md., and worked for Montgomery County Public Schools for more than 20 years. She moved to Frederick, Md., in 2008 to be close to family.
Joy was a kind, gracious, and selfless soul who was loved and admired by all who knew her. Her most cherished role in life was to be the best "Grammy" in the world to her four grandchildren. Joy will be dearly missed.
Joy is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Leland Coldren; her sons and their spouses, Rodney Coldren and Trish Prosser, and Gregory and Amy (Franz) Coldren; her four treasured grandchildren, Devon, Ivy, Kyle and Matthew Coldren; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher; her parents; and numerous aunts and uncles.
A celebration of Joy's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 18, in Frederick Presbyterian Church, 115 W. 2nd Street, Frederick, MD 21701.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Joy's name, may be made to Frederick Presbyterian Church.
