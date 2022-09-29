Footedale
Joyce Evelyn Williams Cosimato, 66, of Footedale, passed away peacefully Monday, September 26, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born October 13, 1955, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leroy and Ruth Krepps Williams, Sr.
Joyce was very creative and enjoyed all different types of crafting. She loved her Chihuahua dogs, and enjoyed showing them at dog shows. Her other love was attending Aerosmith concerts, both near and far.
Along with her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Marcia and James "Benny" Murray; and brother, Leroy Williams, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 47 years, Andrew A. Cosimato, Sr.; sons, Andrew Cosimato, Jr., Daniel Cosimato; granddaughter, McKenna (Nick Gibbs) Cosimato; brother, Leonard G. Williams; aunt, Donna Wallace; uncle, Robert Williams; brothers-in-law, James (Jill), Tony, and Mike Cosimato; sister-in-law, Marie Mehalik (Mike Goodale); along with many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7:30 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, September 30, in DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. Interment will be private in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
