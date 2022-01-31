Connellsville
Joyce L. Pirl, 81, of Connellsville, died Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Henry Clay Villa.
She was born January 23, 1941, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late George M. and Claribel Shoemaker Porter.
Joyce was a 1958, graduate of Connellsville High School.
She worked for many years as a manager for Thrift Drug, later Eckard Pharmacy and then Rite-Aid Pharmacy. She also worked for Acme Supermarket for several years.
Joyce was an avid bingo player and greatly enjoyed her monthly lunches with her friends from work. She attended the Connellsville Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by two children, Debbie Zavada and her husband Mike of Dunbar, and Doug Pirl and his wife Joyce of Mount Pleasant; five grandchildren, Michael Zavada and his wife Meagan, Doug Pirl and wife, Matthew Zavada and his wife Keli, Shane Pirl and Anna Marie Pirl; three great-grandchildren, Lainey and Easton Zavada and Dexter Pirl; one brother, Dennis Porter and his wife Patricia of Uniontown; and two sisters-in-law, Carmie Porter of Connellsville and Carol Cunningham of Connellsville; a special girl who she helped raise, Sophia; and several loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Dave Porter; and a special friend, Jack Shaw.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, in BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with Rev. Mark Sholtis officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association in memory of Joyce L. Pirl.
The family would like to thank a special care giver Donna Fuller, and Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for their excellent care during Joyce's illness.
To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
