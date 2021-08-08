Uniontown
Joyce Lee Rockwell Deems, 61, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021. She was born October 12, 1959, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Worthy Lee Rockwell and Charlotte Ritsko Rockwell; and her husband, Kenneth E. Deems.
Joyce was a member of Labor Union 1058 in Pittsburgh. She was a loving sister, aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt who loved her pets, her cat Trooper and enjoyed Bingo and shopping.
She is survived by two siblings, Constance Krcelich and Rodney Rockwell; special nephew, Michael Krcelich and wife Veronica; special niece and caregiver, Erika Butter and husband Ryan; nephew, Scott Krcelich; great-niece, Arianna Haky; great-nephew, Ethan Butter; great-great-nephew, Carter Donley who was affectionately known as her "Little Man"; and her mother-in-law, Caroline Deems.
Funeral services and interment in Walnut Hill Cemetery were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
