California
Joyce "Jopy" Morgan Killius, 92, of California, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 19, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 26, 1930, the daughter of the late Michael "Mickey" Morgan and Eunice B. Billingsley Morgan.
In addition to her parents, Jopy was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald "Piccolo" Harris; her second husband, William J. Killius, whom she married in December 1954. They were married for 40 years before his death in 1993, and were blessed with a large, blended family. She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Clayton Wade Killius.
Jopy graduated as Valedictorian from the last class of East Pike Run High School in 1948, before it merged with California. Some of her fondest memories were of her days being a cheerleader from East Pike and she would often recite cheers from days gone by. "How do you like your Oysters?"
Jopy attended California State Teachers College, but her life was dedicated to, and revolved around, her family. She was blessed with a large family.
Left to cherish her memory are her five children: Toni Harris Stathers (Robert), Terri Harris Shimko (Paul), Kim Killius Hrutkay, Kerri Killius Cross, and her favorite by far, Troy R. Killius.
Also surviving are 10 grandchildren: Chanin, Tiffany, Herald (Frank), Shawn, Ashley, Kasi, Aaron, Chris, Brandon and Brittany; 19 great-grandchildren; and her brother, James M. Morgan, who now resides in Minnesota, and was always a constant influence in her life and the lives of her children. Jopy loved him dearly.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, PA 15419, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, and until 11 a.m. on Saturday, when funeral services will be held in the funeral home with Reverend Rod Johnson officiating.
Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, California.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Waynesburg Health and Rehabilitation, who were compassionate and cared deeply for our mother, and to the Gateway Hospice, who were also wonderful. Thank You!
While we are all saddened by the loss, we know that our Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma and Aunt Jopy is now free from her damaged mind and body and is dancing with the Angels!
