York Run
Joyce S. Embacher, 77, of York Run, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
She was born July 7, 1945, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Walter and Cloe Thomas Spear; husband of 52 years, Joseph “JoJo” Embacher III; sister, Doris; and brother, Wayne.
Surviving are her family: three loving children, Joseph W. Embacher IV and wife, Becky, of York Run, Theda Embacher, of York Run and Tonya Embacher-Hixon, of Smithfield; five loving grandchildren: Travis Embacher and wife, Kristin, Liberty Embacher, Joseph A. Embacher V, Logan A. Embacher and Davannah Hixon; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Joyce was the current President of the Smithfield-Fairchance American Legion Auxiliary Unit 278.
Over the years, she was the owner of Joe’s Market, employed at Gateway Sportswear, Stahl’s Hotronics and bar steward of American Legion Post 278.
Joyce was a member of Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church in Fairchance and a member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers.
She enjoyed water walking at the Uniontown YMCA.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and until 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. Her Funeral Mass follows at 10 a.m. in Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, with Reverend Father Liberato Ortega as Celebrant.
Christian Mothers will recite the Rosary at 4 p.m.
American Legion Post 278 Auxiliary Poppy Service at 7 p.m.
Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Fairchance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
