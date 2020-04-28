Carmichaels
Joyce V. Kraynak, 70, of Carmichaels, died April 26, 2020, in Monongalia General Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. of complications from bypass surgery. Her beloved children were at her side as she passed into the waiting arms of the love of her life, Sonny.
John "Sonny" Kraynak and Joyce met as teenagers and were married September 20, 1965. They were inseparable until his death in 2001.
Joyce was born March 18, 1950, in Uniontown. She was a daughter of the late Steve H. and Margaret Borsos Chapley. Joyce was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School class of 1968. She worked as a cook and cashier in the cafeteria at the Carmichaels Elementary School for 30 years. During her employment, she was an active member of 32BJ-SEIU union.
She was a member of St. Matthias Roman Catholic Church in Carmichaels. Her life centered around looking after her family and enjoying her grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her children, Michelle Barnish (James Jr.) of Rices Landing, Melissa Swaney (Dean) of Carmichaels and John A. Kraynak IV (Michelle) of Rices Landing; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Jadyn and Luke Barnish, Nicholas and Nathan Swaney, Macie and Johnny Kraynak; a sister, Nancy Frye; dear brothers and sisters-in-law of the Kraynak family; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, two brothers, Stephen and Edward Chapley, are deceased.
Services are private under the direction of the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.