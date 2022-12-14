Fairchance
Joycelyn Bittinger Bircher, 81, of Fairchance, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 12, 2022. She was born January 25, 1941, in York Run.
Preceding her in death were her parents, William Bittinger and Myrtle Bowlen Bittinger; husband, Donald Bircher; and three brothers.
Surviving are two children, Jamie McLaughlin and Gregory Bittinger; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Tyler and Piper, and Melissa, Megan, Gregory and Wyatt; four great-grandchildren, Bella Grace, Mia Bella, Hudson and Haddie; three sisters, Jean Dawson, Linda Kingan and Naomi Anderson; several nieces and nephews; close friend, Elvie; and her little dog, Addie.
A private family viewing and service will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating and interment following in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
