Perryopolis
Joycelyn Lee Thomas Costabile, 79, of Perryopolis, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills. Born October 14, 1943, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence A. and Virginia D. Gribble Thomas.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 44 years, Mrs. Costabile was a member of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church.
Joycelyn was a 1961 graduate of South Union High School, was a fabulous seamstress, enjoyed sewing, was a member of the Perryopolis Flower Club, loved history and telling stories, and most of all loved her family get-togethers and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Aniello Costabile, to whom she was married to for 62 years; two sons and daughter-in-law, Aniello and Danielle Costabile Jr. of Perryopolis, and Dennis Costabile of Monessen; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Arthur Zuzak of Smock, and Julie and Jonathan Vitale of Perryopolis; nine grandchildren, Samantha Costabile, Nicole Costabile, Lucia (Caleb) Seese, Lauren (Kyle) Karwatski, Taylor Zuzak, Holly Zuzak, Nicolas Vitale, Anna Lucia Vitale, Antonio Vitale; and four great-grandchildren, Ronnie, Madelyn, Aurora and Della; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis G. and Helen Thomas of Miamisburg, Ohio; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Cecil Littleton of Tipp City, Ohio; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Thomas.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, January 30, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, where Prayers of Transfer will immediately follow at 10. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made, in memory of Joycelyn Lee Costabile, to the American Heart Association.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
