Uniontown
Jozef M. Michniak, 68, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital, with his family by his side, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 10, 1955, in Moszczenica, Poland, a son of the late Roman and Janina Zborowska Michniak.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of over 40 years, Harriet Yocum Michniak; his children, Kristina (Kevin) Garrison, Jozef R. (Jessica Lemro) Michniak, and Jonathan (Jeanine) Michniak, all of Uniontown; his granddaughter, Aurora Garrison; his brothers and sister, Zdzislaw (Boguslawa) Michniak, Halina (late Krzysztof) Rzaca, and Janek (Helena) Michniak, all of Moszczenica, Poland; and many nieces and nephews.
Jozef owned and operated Jozef's Body Shop for over 40 years and was a member of St. Joseph Church. He played soccer for the Mon Valley United Soccer Club and coached soccer for the Laurel Highlands High School and the Fayette Youth Soccer Club.
Some of his greatest joys were spending time with his family and his beloved German Shepherds. In his spare time, he also enjoyed renovation projects, gardening, boating and skiing.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. On Saturday, May 27, Prayers of Transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.